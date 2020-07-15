Maria Elena Contreras Gallegos

Maria Elena Contreras Gallegos, 59, of Ontario, died July 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Michael Karthausser

Michael Karthausser, 71, of Weiser, died July 11, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Merlin McMullen

Merlin McMullen, 90, of Weiser, died July 13, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

