Darrell Ernest Barker

Darrell Ernest Barker, 88, of New Plymouth, died May 28, 2020 at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Javier Fuentes

Javier Fuentes, 60, of Ontario, died May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

William Thomas VanZelf

William Thomas VanZelf, 65, of Nyssa, died May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler

Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler, 97, of Nyssa, died May 27, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Todd B. Winings

Todd B. Winings, 57, of Ontario, died May 23, 2020, near Huntington. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

