Linda Kay Fowler
Linda Kay Fowler, 76, of Weiser, died May 20, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Joseph Katancik
Joseph Katancik, 62, of Payette, died May 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Naomi M. Morley
Naomi M. Morley, 91, Nyssa, died May 26, 2020, at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Nelly Juliette Morse
Nelly Juliette Morse, 85, of Weiser, died May 25, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Evalyn E. Wieneke
Evalyn E. Wieneke, 104, of Ontario, died May 24, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
