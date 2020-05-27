Linda Kay Fowler

Linda Kay Fowler, 76, of Weiser, died May 20, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Joseph Katancik

Joseph Katancik, 62, of Payette, died May 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Naomi M. Morley

Naomi M. Morley, 91, Nyssa, died May 26, 2020, at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Nelly Juliette Morse

Nelly Juliette Morse, 85, of Weiser, died May 25, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Evalyn E. Wieneke

Evalyn E. Wieneke, 104, of Ontario, died May 24, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

