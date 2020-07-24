Emma Angeline ‘Anne’ Folden

Emma Angeline “Anne” Folden, 90, of Ontario, died June 23, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Patricia A. Pinkston

Patricia A. Pinkston, 77, Nyssa, died July 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

