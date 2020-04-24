Prudencio G. Escobedo

Prudencio G. Escobedo, 92, of Ontario, died April 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Theodore ‘Ted’ C. Grim

Theodore “Ted” C. Grim, 71, of Ontario, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

