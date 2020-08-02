Erma Coleman

Erma Coleman, 94, of Ontario, died July 30, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Francis Florez

Francis Florez, 64, of Fruitland, died July 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Brad Hunt

Brad Hunt, 65, of Weiser, died July 30, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Herman J. Jungk Jr.

Herman J. Jungk Jr., 99, of Ironside, died July 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

