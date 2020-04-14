Bette Jo Allen

Bette Jo Allen, 67, of Valdez, Alaska, formerly of Ontario, died March 30, 2020, in Valdez. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska.

JoAnn Heward

JoAnn Heward, 81, of Nyssa, died April 11, 2020, in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Merildean Robbins

Merildean Robbins, 94, of Nyssa, died April 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Nell M. Zambon

Nell M. Zambon, 96, Vale, died April 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

