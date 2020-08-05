Thomas Warren Haumont

Thomas Warren Haumont, 98, of Nyssa, died Aug. 3, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Anna ‘Lou’ Louise Martin

Anna “Lou” Louise Martin, 68, of Vale, died Aug. 3, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Julie Marie Spokas

Julie Marie Spokas, 62, of Ontario, died Aug. 3, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Robert ‘Robbie’ Ziemer

Robert “Robbie” Ziemer, 67, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

