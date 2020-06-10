Shirley Lorraine Beguhl

Shirley Lorraine Beguhl, 88, of Boise, formerly of Eastern Oregon, died June 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.

David H. Farmer

David H. Farmer, 77, of Vale, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Yoshiko ‘Yo’ Ogawa

Yoshiko “Yo” Ogawa, 97, of Ontario, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Jorge Ruiz

Jorge Ruiz, 46, of Payette, died June 5, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Sara Sanchez

Sara Sanchez, 76, of Weiser, died June 6, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

