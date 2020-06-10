Shirley Lorraine Beguhl
Shirley Lorraine Beguhl, 88, of Boise, formerly of Eastern Oregon, died June 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
David H. Farmer
David H. Farmer, 77, of Vale, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Yoshiko ‘Yo’ Ogawa
Yoshiko “Yo” Ogawa, 97, of Ontario, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Jorge Ruiz
Jorge Ruiz, 46, of Payette, died June 5, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Sara Sanchez
Sara Sanchez, 76, of Weiser, died June 6, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
