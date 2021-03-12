Betty A. Fisher
Betty A. Fisher, 94, of New Plymouth, died March 9, 2021, at a hospital in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Doris Ann Haas
Doris Ann Haas, 88, of New Plymouth, died March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Paul Radasch
Paul Radasch, 94, of Midvale died March 8, 2021, at his home in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Wanda White
Wanda White, 85, formerly of Payette, died March 10, 2021, at a Boise Idaho hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.