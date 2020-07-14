Gerald ‘Jerry’ Gene Balluff

Gerald “Jerry” Gene Balluff, 70, of Quartzsite, Arizona, formerly of Ontario and Fruitland, died July 11, 2020.

Sharon Louise Harral

Sharon Louise Harral, 53, of Nampa, formerly of New Plymouth, died July 12, 2020, at a care center in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Joyce Elaine Shaw

Joyce Elaine Shaw, 83, of Payette, died July 12, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Mario A. Toyoda-Ponce

Mario A. Toyoda-Ponce, 27, of Weiser, died July 3, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments