Gerald ‘Jerry’ Gene Balluff
Gerald “Jerry” Gene Balluff, 70, of Quartzsite, Arizona, formerly of Ontario and Fruitland, died July 11, 2020.
Sharon Louise Harral
Sharon Louise Harral, 53, of Nampa, formerly of New Plymouth, died July 12, 2020, at a care center in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Joyce Elaine Shaw
Joyce Elaine Shaw, 83, of Payette, died July 12, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Mario A. Toyoda-Ponce
Mario A. Toyoda-Ponce, 27, of Weiser, died July 3, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.