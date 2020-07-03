Melvin R. Benzon
Melvin R. Benzon, 81, of Fruitland, died June 30, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Susan Marie Jones
Susan Marie Jones, 66, of Payette, died June 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Billie Beth Kesler
Billie Beth Kesler, 82, of Council, died June 28, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Thomas ‘Tom’ E. Snellings
Thomas “Tom” E. Snellings, 73, of Vale, passed away July 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
