Russell P. Cummings
Russell P. Cummings, 62, of Council, died April 25, 2021, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Thomas Marvin Ness
Thomas Marvin Ness, 81, of Ontario, died April 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Evelyn Sedona Shoemaker
Evelyn Sedona Shoemaker, 89, of Ontario, died April 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Nina May Strange
Nina May Strange, 89, of Fruitland, died April 28, 2021, at a hospital in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.