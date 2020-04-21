Ella R. ‘Loti’ Harp

Ella R. “Loti” Harp, 82, of McCall, formerly of Fruitland, died April 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Ramona Faye Jacobus

Ramona Faye Jacobus, 88, of Fruitland, died April 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Richard L. Jordan Sr.

Richard L. Jordan Sr., 92, of Westfall, died April 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Gerald Martin

Gerald Martin, 79, of Ontario, died April 17, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Leonard Allen Newman

Leonard Allen Newman, 77, of Fruitland, died April 20, 2020, at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Pauline Raleigh

Pauline Raleigh, 93, of Parma, formerly of St. George, Utah, died April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.

Harry Shimojima

Harry Shimojima, 96, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Delmar Singletary

Delmar Singletary, 89, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

