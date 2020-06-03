Terry Neil Baskett
Terry Neil Baskett, 66, of Payette, died June 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Gordon Dale Luther
Gordon Dale Luther, 71, of Vale, died May 31, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Joseph Pickett
Joseph Pickett, 96, of Nampa, formerly of Midvale, died May 29, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
