Ray E. Hickman

Ray E. Hickman, 31, of Weiser, died May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Saul J. Martinez

Saul J. Martinez, 27, of Ontario, died May 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Lillie Lucrist Sturgill

Lillie Lucrist Sturgill, 69, of Ontario, died May 9, 2020, at a local nursing home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Larry Walling

Larry Walling, 76, of Council, died May 9, 2020 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

