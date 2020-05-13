Ray E. Hickman
Ray E. Hickman, 31, of Weiser, died May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Saul J. Martinez
Saul J. Martinez, 27, of Ontario, died May 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Lillie Lucrist Sturgill
Lillie Lucrist Sturgill, 69, of Ontario, died May 9, 2020, at a local nursing home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Larry Walling
Larry Walling, 76, of Council, died May 9, 2020 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
