Harold David Alexander
Harold David Alexander, 90, of Ontario died December 13, 2020 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Patricia Boyenger
Patricia Boyenger, 80, of Nyssa, died on Dec. 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Betty Ann Corfield
Betty Ann Corfield, 78, of Ontario, died Dec. 16, 2020 at a care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Yvonne Kathleen Davis
Yvonne Kathleen Davis, 72, of Ontario, died Dec. 17, 2020 in Boise. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Terry DeVier
Terry DeVier, 66, of Nyssa, died Dec. 17, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Alena Apodaca Ybanez
Alena Apodaca Ybanez “Helen”, 87, of Nyssa, died Dec. 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.