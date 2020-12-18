Harold David Alexander

Harold David Alexander, 90, of Ontario died December 13, 2020 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Patricia Boyenger

Patricia Boyenger, 80, of Nyssa, died on Dec. 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Betty Ann Corfield

Betty Ann Corfield, 78, of Ontario, died Dec. 16, 2020 at a care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Yvonne Kathleen Davis

Yvonne Kathleen Davis, 72, of Ontario, died Dec. 17, 2020 in Boise. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.

Terry DeVier

Terry DeVier, 66, of Nyssa, died Dec. 17, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Alena Apodaca Ybanez

Alena Apodaca Ybanez “Helen”, 87, of Nyssa, died Dec. 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

