Deloyce Ayers
Deloyce Ayers, 100, formerly of Weiser, died April 6, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Lolita Pearl Clary
Lolita Pearl Clary, 77, of New Plymouth, died April 6, 2021 at her home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Charles R. Edwards
Charles R. Edwards, 73, of Cambridge, died April 4, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Norma Fochtman
Norma Fochtman, 96, of Weiser died April 5, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dorothy Marie Hall
Dorothy Marie Hall, 84, of Fruitland, died April 8, 2021 at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Don K. Wilkinson
Don K. Wilkinson, 71, of Payette, died March 31, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Edward Ray Wiser
Edward Ray Wiser, 59, of Payette, died April 3, 2021, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.