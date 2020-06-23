Nancy M. Bartoschek

Nancy M. Bartoschek, 73, of Weiser, died June 21, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home and Crematory.

Samuel David Bates Jr.

Samuel David Bates Jr., 48, of Adrian, died June 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

David E. Masterson

David E. Masterson, 64, of Ontario, died June 19. 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

