Jesus Manuel Morales Antonio

Jesus Manuel Morales Antonio, 54, of Ontario, died July 15, 2020, in Nampa. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

William E. Shanahan

William E. Shanahan, 70, of Weiser, died July 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

