Michael R. Chappell
Michael R. Chappell, 65, of Payette, died April 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Roger Alan Fox
Roger Alan Fox, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.
Roger Mackey
Roger Mackey, 84, of Weiser, died April 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Elsie Charlene Manning
Elsie Charlene Manning, 80, of Weiser, died April 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Betty V. Marcroft
Betty V. Marcroft, 79, of Payette, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Patty Ronneburg
Patty Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Marvin Dale Wilson
Marvin Dale Wilson, 86, of Fruitland, died April 11, 2020. Cremation was under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
