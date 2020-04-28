Michael R. Chappell

Michael R. Chappell, 65, of Payette, died April 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Roger Alan Fox

Roger Alan Fox, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.

Roger Mackey

Roger Mackey, 84, of Weiser, died April 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Elsie Charlene Manning

Elsie Charlene Manning, 80, of Weiser, died April 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Betty V. Marcroft

Betty V. Marcroft, 79, of Payette, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Patty Ronneburg

Patty Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Marvin Dale Wilson

Marvin Dale Wilson, 86, of Fruitland, died April 11, 2020. Cremation was under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

