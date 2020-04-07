Arlie Wayne Black

Arlie Wayne Black, 66, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Ontario, died April 6, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Vernon Edward Ketz

Vernon Edward Ketz, 81, of Cambridge, died April 3, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Michael Duane King

Michael Duane King, 40, of Burley, formerly of Vale , died March 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Lyle H. Lake

Lyle H. Lake, 90, of Ontario, died April 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Larry Dean Lynch

Larry Dean Lynch, 55, of Payette, died April 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Ida Laurell Widener

Ida Laurell Widener, 56, of Weiser, died April 5, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

