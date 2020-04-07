Arlie Wayne Black
Arlie Wayne Black, 66, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Ontario, died April 6, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Vernon Edward Ketz
Vernon Edward Ketz, 81, of Cambridge, died April 3, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Michael Duane King
Michael Duane King, 40, of Burley, formerly of Vale , died March 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Lyle H. Lake
Lyle H. Lake, 90, of Ontario, died April 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Larry Dean Lynch
Larry Dean Lynch, 55, of Payette, died April 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Ida Laurell Widener
Ida Laurell Widener, 56, of Weiser, died April 5, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
