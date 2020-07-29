Myrtle Lou Alston

Myrtle Lou Alston, 89, of Ontario, died July 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Debra Grace Hammons

Debra Grace Hammons, 65, of Ontario, died July 23, 2020. Arrangements

are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Load comments