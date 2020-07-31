Patricia Freitas

Patricia Freitas, 83, of New Plymouth, died July 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Mary Louise Haburchak

Mary Louise Haburchak, 100, of Nyssa, died July 30, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Tags

