James E. Cox

James E. Cox, 67, of Ironside, died May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Kathleen Lea

Kathleen Lea, 73, of Adrian, died May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the directions of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Homedale.

 

