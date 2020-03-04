Raymond B. Barnes

Raymond B. Barnes, 85, of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at his daughter’s home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Raymond Heck

Raymond Heck, 96, of Ontario, died March 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Margaret Zueger

Margaret Zueger, 89, of Boise, formerly of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.

Tags

Load comments