Mary G. Blaylock

Mary G. Blaylock, 97, of Ontario, died March 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Rayden C. Dodson

Rayden C. Dodson, 62, of Ontario, died March 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Dollie L. Iiams

Dollie L. Iiams, 90, of Parma, died March 27, 2020, at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.

Bette Johnson

Bette Johnson, 92, of Homedale, formerly of Ontario, died March 25, 2020, in Homedale. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.

