Dale C. Kerr

Dale C. Kerr, 70, of Cambridge, died Feb. 22, 2020 in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Karen Jean Pollock

Karen Jean Pollock, 60, of Payette, died Feb. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

