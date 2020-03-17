Carol Frates

Carol Frates, 89, of Gig Harbor, Washington, formerly of Fruitland, died Mar. 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Janice Marie Haney

Janice Marie Haney, 85, of Ontario, died Mar. 13, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Donna ‘Kelly’ Mae Kelly

Donna “Kelly” Mae Kelly, 76, of Ontario, died Mar. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

