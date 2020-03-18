Michael Allen Briggs

Michael Allen Briggs, 51, of Greenleaf, died Mar. 16, 2020, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Garry Dee Bybee

Garry Dee Bybee, 81, of Nyssa, died Mar. 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

