Daniel Contreras III
Daniel Contreras III, 72, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Joyce Elaine Cuthbert
Joyce Elaine Cuthbert, 60, of Payette, died Mar. 6, 2020, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise.
Mary Lou Feasel
Mary Lou Feasel, 89, of Ontario, died Mar. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
George F. Strange
George F. Strange, 97, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Noreen Wilkin Bowman
Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died Mar. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.
