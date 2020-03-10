Daniel Contreras III

Daniel Contreras III, 72, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Joyce Elaine Cuthbert

Joyce Elaine Cuthbert, 60, of Payette, died Mar. 6, 2020, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise.

Mary Lou Feasel

Mary Lou Feasel, 89, of Ontario, died Mar. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

George F. Strange

George F. Strange, 97, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Noreen Wilkin Bowman

Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died Mar. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.

