Gloria G. Huerta

Gloria G. Huerta, 45, of Weiser, died March 17, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Vernon Jacks

Vernon Jacks, 91, of Weiser, died March 18, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments