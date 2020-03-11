David Cruse

David Cruse, 52, of Weiser, died March 8, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Cora LaGrone

Cora LaGrone, 90, of Midvale, died March 9, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Barbara Mitchell

Barbara Mitchell, 70, of Weiser, died March 7, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

