Tina Lynn (Mell) FreemanOCT. 27, 1968 — FEB. 8, 2022
PAYETTE
Tina Lynn Freeman of Payette passed away unexpectedly February 8. She was 53.
Tina was born October 27, 1968 in Reno, Nevada to Tony and Sue Mell. She graduated from Payette High School in 1987 and attended Treasure Valley Community College.
She was as a Certificated Nursing Assistant at Family Medical Clinic for 16 years. For the past 15 years she was a Customer Support Specialist at Truck Stop Factoring in Fruitland. She married Dave Freeman in 1995 and raised two daughters, Lisa Durrett and Debra Freeman. She is predeceased by her son, Tanner Freeman.
Tina was a leader in the community and a role model known for her kindness and giving spirit. She was a fierce advocate for disabled children and served the Special Olympics bowling team in Ontario for more than 20 years. A cancer survivor, she was a co-founder and member of the board of directors of the Treasure Valley Believe in the Cure. She also volunteered for Relay for Life. Tina was a beloved sister and aunt who was an enthusiastic fixture at volleyball and soccer matches, football and basketball games, scholarship assemblies and school dances.
Tina and Dave recently took a pair of cruises, including one that gave her the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of swimming with dolphins. She even gave one a big kiss. She enjoyed family gatherings at her home and her parents’ house in Payette.
Tina is survived by Dave Freeman, her husband of nearly 27 years; daughters Lisa Durrett and Debra Freeman; father Tony Mell; sister Lisa McGinnis and her husband Shane McGinnis; nieces Trinity McGinnis and Cameron McGinnis, all of Payette, as well as nieces and nephews in other parts of the nation that she dearly loved. She is predeceased by her son, Tanner Freeman, and her mother, Sue Mell, who passed away just 18 days earlier.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 20 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the R and L Event Center, 633 Second Avenue, in Payette.
Tina worked hard to make her community and our world a better place. The family requests donations in Tina’s name to the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
