Timothy Lee Grim MARCH 15, 1951 - DEC. 3, 2022
ONTARIO
Timothy Lee Grim MARCH 15, 1951 - DEC. 3, 2022
ONTARIO
Tim was born in Nampa, Idaho on March 15, 1951. He lived most of his life in Ontario. He graduated from Ontario High School and Oregon State University where he met his future wife, Judy. They were married in June 1973. Their son, Bob, joined them in December 1974 and daughter, Patty, completed their family in September 1976.
His Engineering work took him around northeastern Oregon, working mostly on school buildings. Most of his engineering work in the state of Idaho was on bridges, which includes annual inspections on a lot of them.
Tim was an avid bowler and golfer. He was on the Ontario Planning Commission for a lot of years. He was on the Board of Directors at Presbyterian Community Care Center. He was very active in his Church.
Some of his happiest times were attending his children’s high school and college sporting events. He also loved watching his granddaughters playing sporting too. He loved to travel and see different places. He made it to most of the 50 states. He was able to travel to several different countries. A couple of his favorite trips were through the Panama Canal, Israel and riding the train through the “Chunnel” under the English Channel. Engineering wonders were always in his blood.
Tim is survived by his wife, Judy, his son Bob and his wife Fara and daughter Patty and her husband Richard and his three beautiful granddaughters, Alex, Mia and Mandi. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ted.
Many thanks go out to Assisting Hands and Encompass Home Health, for the support given to Tim early on in his illness. To Sunset Estates Memory Care Facility and Signature Hospice for all of the support and love they gave him through these past four years.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 pm at Bethany Presbyterian Church 1712 West Idaho in Ontario, Oregon. Arrangements are provided by Lienkaemper Chapels.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.