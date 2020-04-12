Timothy Jay Gheen
Nov. 21,1954 - Oct. 29, 2019
PORTLAND, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Timothy Jay Gheen, 64, of Portland, Oregon passed away on October 29, 2019 after a long illness.
Tim was born on November 21, 1954 to Evan and Elizabeth (Hartnett) Gheen of Ontario, Oregon.
Tim graduated from Ontario High School, Ontario, Oregon and then attended Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario and Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.
Tim worked as a boilermaker for Amalgamated Sugar Company in Nyssa, Oregon.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Tim is survived by his daughters Janell and Julie and his sons Shawn and Shayler. He is also survived by his three siblings Penn Gheen, Jane (John) Post, Gregory (Diane) Gheen, five grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the Oregon Health Sciences University Multiple Sclerosis Clinic. ohsu.edu
Arrangements by Crown Memorial Centers of Oregon.
