Timothy Jay Gheen

Nov. 21,1954 - Oct. 29, 2019

PORTLAND, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO

Timothy Jay Gheen, 64, of Portland, Oregon passed away on October 29, 2019 after a long illness.

Tim was born on November 21, 1954 to Evan and Elizabeth (Hartnett) Gheen of Ontario, Oregon.

Tim graduated from Ontario High School, Ontario, Oregon and then attended Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario and Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.

Tim worked as a boilermaker for Amalgamated Sugar Company in Nyssa, Oregon.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Tim is survived by his daughters Janell and Julie and his sons Shawn and Shayler. He is also survived by his three siblings Penn Gheen, Jane (John) Post, Gregory (Diane) Gheen, five grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the Oregon Health Sciences University Multiple Sclerosis Clinic. ohsu.edu

Arrangements by Crown Memorial Centers of Oregon.

