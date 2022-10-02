Tim Gordon Cooper MARCH 20, 1958 - SEPT. 19, 2022
EMMETT
Tim passed on Monday September 19, 2022 in Vernal Utah of natural causes. As it happened, it was close to the end of a bucket list trip of a lifetime with his wife Laurie and his brother-in-law Rustin Hafen.
Tim was born March 20, 1958 in Emmett, Idaho to Clayne K. Cooper and Marjorie Bennett Cooper. Tim and his younger sister Tracey grew up on the ranch along the banks of the Payette River. Tim graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1976 and then attended the College of Idaho from 1976 to 1978. He went on to attend the University of Idaho and graduated with a business degree in 1980. Tim was a very passionate and proud Vandal Alumni.
Tim played high school and college basketball and baseball. He played out-law ball for many years after college. Tim’s love for the ranch led him to follow in his father’s footsteps in the cattle marketing business and he enjoyed the challenges of the ranching industry. He was very proud of his Charolais herd and sold his purebred bulls. He continued running the family ranch until his death.
Tim met the love of his life Laurie Hafen in 2008. They were married in 2013 and made a great life together as they shared the ranch life values. Tim gave Laurie a home (a ranch job) and the beautiful views of the Payette River valley. Laurie shared her family with Tim and he loved being a grandpa, uncle, and brother to her family. Tim especially enjoyed teasing and joking with all the kids.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Clayne and Marjorie Cooper.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife Laurie Hafen-Cooper, his sister Tracey Sherman (Jeff) and her son Keller, His step mother Shannon Cooper, His Aunt Cloris Curnutt, Cousins Kevin Curnutt, Karen Sinclair and family. Step children Kurt Maxwell (Julie), Blake, Tye, Daxton, Krayden, Tricia Maxwell (Joe Ben), Clint Maxwell (Ro), John, Jeff, Lyla, Seth. And many other family and friends.
Celebration of Life for Tim will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the park at the River Bend Ranch, 5200 Freemont Road, New Plymouth, Idaho. Country casual dress. A meal will be served and some seating is available, but bring a lawn chair if it is more comfortable. For those who wish to share memories there will be an open mic.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Animal Shelter, the Humane Society, or Gifts in memory of Tim may be sent to the University of Idaho Foundation, Inc. 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143 for the University of Idaho General Scholarship Fund [NF443], or give online at https://www.uidaho.edu/giving.