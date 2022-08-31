Thorval Ray Burrows JUNE 16, 1930 — JULY 23, 2022
WALLOWA, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
THORVAL RAY BURROWS, 92, passed away at home in Wallowa, Oregon, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, JULY 23, 2022.
Thorval was born on June 16, 1930, in Milton Freewater, Oregon. He was the only child of (David) Lee and Myrtle Elizabeth (Sasser) Burrows.
Thorval attended early elementary school in Milton Freewater, Oregon. Later his family moved to Enterprise, Oregon, where he attended school through his freshman High School year. Upon his parents’ move to Wallowa, he graduated from Wallowa High School in 1949.
A lifelong resident of Oregon, his only time living outside of the state was during his service in the U.S. Air Force. He married Mary Ann McCrae in 1953 and together raised their family in Ontario, Oregon.
Dad tried a few different occupations in his early days; one was digging-ditch after the Air Force, prompting him to attend Barber School.
After a few years of Barbering in Portland and Baker, he found his career with the Oregon State Police in 1960, retiring in 1986 from the State Police in Ontario.
Dad was also in the Oregon Army National Guard and Retired with 20 years of service in 1992.
During his time in Ontario, he honed his driving and shooting skills, for sure one of the best in both disciplines.
Dad obtained his private pilot license in 1967, with several momentous flights, including Mexico, The Alvord Desert, and not to be forgotten, the Lake Owyhee Runway . His flying days ended on a hot day out on Powwatka, where he crashed a plane. In his words, “...I knew I had completed the circle — Fly, Crash, Survive”.
Dad was an avid elk hunter, and he could smell the elk. He had many great stories of Elk Camp.
After retirement, he moved back to Wallowa in 1992, staying active until the last months of his life. He did this his way and was still planning the next project or trip up to the end.
His true calling was that of a grandparent; the grandkids and great-grandkids brought him endless joy. Dad was incredibly proud of his family.
Thorval is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, four children: David Lee (Carolyn) Burrows, Patricia Rae (Rex) Maag, Bradley Thorval (Sandra) Burrows, and Penny Elizabeth (Ron) Lancaster. Twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren: Umeko Burrows (Jake) Myers & children- Laynee, Cooper & Emi; Dartanyan Burrows; Kirk Maag; Bonnie Burrows Clayton & children- Brayden & Brielle; Meagan Lancaster (Kyle) Miller & child- Paisley; Melissa Maag (Drew) Judson & children: Asher & Ellis; Michiko Burrows (Ryan) Warila & child: Charlotte, Nick (Thais Rodrigues Lamana) Maag & child- Lee; MacKenji Thorval (Heather) Burrows & children Brenndon & Hisako; Sam (Stefanie) Lancaster & children- Presley, Alexa, Sloan & Tace; Mary Lancaster (David) Bilbao & children: Hattie & Betty. Uncle Jimmy Sasser, numerous close cousins, Brother-in-law Dallas McCrae (wife Carol), Sister-in-law Nancy Stephens and many lifelong friends.
Family Graveside Services/Interment will be held at Wallowa Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life and dinner will follow for all on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wallowa Senior Center.