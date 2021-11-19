Thomas Gerhard Stenkamp
DEC. 21, 1930 — NOV. 16, 2021
ONTARIO
Thomas Gerhard Stenkamp, age 90, passed away peacefully in the care of and surrounded by his beloved family at his home in Ontario, Oregon on November 16th, 2021 of natural causes.
A son to John G. Stenkamp and Theresa Sachsen Stenkamp, Thomas (Tom) was born on December 21, 1930 in Bend, Oregon where his parents settled after immigrating to the US from Germany. He was the middle child of three brothers and a sister and was the final survivor among his siblings.
Tom attended school at St Francis of Assisi Parochial in Bend and was a graduate of Bend High School in 1948. Tom went quickly to work following school, taking an entry level position with First National Bank of Oregon (later becoming First Interstate Bank). Tom worked for his company for 43 years, and after holding many positions during his progressive career in various locations of Western, Central, and Eastern Oregon, Tom settled his family in Ontario Oregon, retiring in 1991 as a Managing Vice President.
Tom was a true family man, marrying his loving wife of 59 years, Darlene K. Hill from Baker City, Oregon, on November 24th, 1962. The two went on to have three children, Tina Phillips, Tom (Becky) Stenkamp, and Terri (Ben) Martin. The family legacy grew over the years with the addition of six grand children and five great grandchildren. He also had many beloved extended family members and countless friends.
Tom always put his family first and planted a strong tradition for the family to gather in Sunriver, Oregon, near his native stomping grounds of Bend. This vacation legacy continues today with many of the “littles” of the fourth-generation family members who have now shared in the experience.
Tom loved to tell stories and had a song for everything. He enjoyed wood working, riding bikes in Sunriver, golfing, gardening, and a strong passion for trains, which included building an expansive model railroad. In addition, he loved to share the family history and did so by writing and publishing the book “Immigrant Brothers”, which is now on display in the Deschutes County Historical Society Museum.
More than anything, Tom loved his family and will always be remembered for doing whatever it took to secure and support his family during the challenging times of life, as well as sharing his great sense of humor and many passions to keep the lighter side of life alive and well within the family. He was a true patriarch, was loved by all that knew him, and will be greatly missed as he has now “went ahead” as he used to say.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life later in 2022 in what he considered his heaven on earth, Sunriver, and the family knows that he will be looking down on them with a smile on his face.
Final arrangements have been made through Haren-Wood, and condolences may be sent to https://www.haren-wood.com/