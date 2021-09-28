Thomas John Pallis
SEPT. 29, 1956 — SEPT. 24, 2021
FRUITLAND
Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Thomas John Pallis, 64, went to heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Tom was born on September 29, 1956 in Walla Walla, WA to Anthony and Zella Pallis. After graduating high school from Imbler, Tom began what would be his career of being an entrepreneur. Tom was one of the most enterprising people you would meet; he started and ran more than 4 businesses in his lifetime. From opening a saw shop in Island City to operating a vehicle paint shop, Tom always had the mindset that there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Tom also was one of the luckiest individuals you would ever meet. He opened a water truck business while in California after winning $10,000 playing bingo. Tom knew no stranger and so there were always deals falling into Tom’s lap; this allowed him to continue to the next adventure. In 1999, Tom met the love of his life, Debbie and together, they set off for Tom’s greatest adventure yet. Having a true gift to fix any ATV, motorcycle or lawn mower, in 2000, Tom and Debbie opened Fruitland Outdoor Power. Tom’s passion was turning what someone thought was junk, into gold. And if you know Tom, if there was a bare piece of land, it was full of all kinds of “gold”. The success of Fruitland Outdoor Power led Tom to the starting of the towing business as well. Together, Tom and Debbie also started the Christmas tree lot “Trees Fir You and Candy Canes too”. This brought so much joy to Tom as he loved the Christmas Holiday and often donated Christmas trees to families who couldn’t afford them.
Tom loved the outdoors and being in the mountains. Whether it was riding ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles or going fishing and hunting, Tom’s joy was in making memories with family and friends while doing the things he loved. His greatest pride and joy was playing with the grandkids. Campfires, hot dogs, and smores were always a must! The grandkids say he wasn’t your typical grandpa, he was like your best friend. He loved to ride bikes, play outside, and play any game.. even though he liked to cheat.
Those who got to be around Tom would say that his very presence radiated positivity and happiness. Even in his final days and in our saddest moments, Tom was the light of positivity and provided comfort to all around him. He loved life and was a true optimist; he always believed anything was possible and did whatever it took to make someone’s day brighter. He believed the best in everyone and often helped those around him who had fallen into hard times, get back on their feet.
Tom will lovingly be remembered by his beloved wife of 18 years, Debbie Pallis; three step daughters, Raeshelle Meyer (Steve), Nichole Trumm (Erich), and Melinda Kauffman (Ryan); three brothers, Anthony (Dawn), Nick (Shannon), Woody, Linda (Keith); nine grandchildren, Carly, Morgan, Kyle, Aiden, Lauren, Addison, Jillian, Tessa, Alexa and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Zella Pallis, sister, Judy and Brother, Billy.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Shriners Hospital: lovetotherescue.org.
A celebration of life will be held outside, Thursday, September 30 at 11:00am at Creekside Ranch in Fruitland, Idaho.