Thomas Kelly Okai, 64, passed away on May 30, 2022 at home. He was born to Tom and Helen (Kondo) Okai on December 25, 1957, in Nyssa, OR.Tommy attended school in Adrian, OR where he was student body president and was active in basketball, football, track and FFA. He also obtained his private pilot license while in high school.
He attained his B.S. from Willamette University. While at Willamette he entered their student exchange program and studied in Japan and earned his blackbelt in Judo.
Tommy received his law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego, CA. After graduating, he returned to the Treasure Valley and worked at two law firms before starting his own law practice "Okai Law Office-P.C." in Ontario OR. Tommy was appointed Judge Pro Tempore in June of 2000 and served in that capacity for three years.
Tommy was an avid fisherman. He went on several trips to Alaska fishing for king salmon on the Nushagak River, taking many friends with him. During the summer, you would find him fly fishing for trout or fishing for crappie. During the winters, he could be found fishing for steelhead on the Salmon River near Riggins, ID in his jet boat.
Tommy is survived by his sister, Terri Iseri, a niece and nephew, Kylie and Cam Iseri, three aunts and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Okai, Sr.
Tommy's mother, Helen Okai, passed on November 11, 2022.
A joint service for Tommy and Helen will be held at Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel in Ontario, OR on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM. (MT).
