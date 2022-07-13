Thomas Dale Hintz
Dec 15, 1943 — June 24,2022
Ontario, formerly of Scappoose
Thomas Dale Hintz, son of Ivan and Dora Hintz was born December 15, 1943 in Ontario, Oregon. He joined the family of 2 brothers John and James and sister Evelyn. Tom attended elementary school in Vale and Lincoln Country School. He graduated class of 1961 from Ontario High School. He then attended Oregon Tech for 1 year receiving a degree in mechanics. Upon returning home he drove farm truck briefly for Murakami farms before starting his career as a mechanic for Simpson Motors and later Heck Motors.Tom was briefly married, the couple had one son Michael Allen. In 1977 he started his career with Shunn Construction, first as a mechanic and eventually a heavy equipment operator. He worked for many different construction companies throughout his career always staying in the Northwest. He resided and retired in greater Portland area. Tom’s love for Race Cars and Hot Rods started at a very young age, He carried that love with him his entire life. Tom built his first race car “The Chevaker” in 1968 with the help of his friends Bob and Skip, and brother Jim. They spent many weekends racing all over the valley including Firebird and Thunder Ridge raceway. In 1984, the building of his rack truck “Luv A Tation” began, with it’s first debut at the 1986 World finals in Spokane Wa.Tom raced this truck all over the Northwest. Lastly, came is pride and joy “TAZMO” a 1923 T-Bucket he purchased from his friend Gene in Ontario. Tom transformed this car into the beauty that was admired all over the US. Winning multiple awards and recognitions, He was a member of the T-Bucket Alliance and various other Hot Rod clubs and associations. Tom never missed a Nascar or Drag Race on TV. He always said,” If it doesn’t have 4 wheels and go fast it won’t interest me!” He sold TAZMO two weeks before he passed, He got to meet the new owner Jason from Utah and see TAZMO off. Bittersweet day for us all. Tom battled cancer the past few years and the last few months were very hard for him, He returned to his hometown and was surrounded by his family and friends in his final days, this meant the world to him. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Dora, brother John, sister Evelyn and nephew Joseph. He is survived by a brother James of Vale, son Michael of Fruitland, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Several nieces and nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life with a luncheon to follow will be held on July 28th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Country Dream Venue3651 Alameda DriveOntario, Oregon.