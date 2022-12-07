Tom was born near Golden, Colorado on September 10, 1930, to John Harold Braxton Gray and Deborah Irene (Easley) Gray. He attended high school in Golden and after graduation entered Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University), majoring in veterinary medicine. After graduating in 1955 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, he found employment in Ontario, Oregon. Tom married Mary Henderson on September 11, 1955 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They purchased a house in Vale and lived there for over sixty years.
Traveling the countryside attending to animals, Tom volunteered in many ways – civic organizations (including two years as Vale’s mayor), church organizations (including the American Baptist Church and Cathedral Pines Church Camp), Malheur Country Historical Society, and Pioneer Place in Vale.
Tom loved the Lord, loved people, loved animals, and loved serving.
Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary; his three children, Duane (Anita) Gray, Dale (Tammy) Gray, Katherine (Bill) Johnson; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Vale Christian Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. If you wish, you may make a donation to Pioneer Place in Vale, Cathedral Pines Church Camp near Ketchum, Idaho, Malheur Country Historical Society, or the Stone House Museum in Vale.