Theresa Howes MARCH 30, 1941 - AUG. 6, 2023
ONTARIO
Theresa Ann (Brophy) Howes 82, passed away on August 6, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on August 25, at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon, under the direction of Unger Funeral Home.
Theresa was born in Hines, Oregon on March 30, 1941, to James and Ursula (Mitchell) Brophy. She grew up in Hines and attended school in Burns. She was the youngest of seven children and the first to graduate. Theresa was a proud member of the Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes of Popular, Montana.
Theresa married the love of her life, Donald Eugene Howes, on November 21, 1959, in Burns, Oregon. They were married for over 58 years when Don passed away in 2018. They had two daughters, Mylisa and Denise.
Family and friends were the most important thing to Theresa. She was artistically creative, always weaving, sewing, and knitting. She could create anything she desired. Theresa even taught herself how to make pine needle baskets which she later taught classes to others through the local community college. Her baskets were beautiful, many of which were sold at Native American art galleries throughout the Portland area and along the Oregon Coast. Making things for those she loved made her very happy.
When their daughters where older she worked as a seamstress for an interior design shop creating draperies and then worked for dear friends at their meat market in Ontario. She was not afraid of hard work.
Theresa was very proud of her husband Don and supported him in his law enforcement career. They moved from Burns to Ontario Oregon in 1964 where they lived until after Don retired as Chief of Police in 1993. Don and Theresa moved to Silverton Oregon in 1996 to be closer to their children and five grandchildren. They were very involved in their grandchildren’s lives and loved supporting them by attending basketball, baseball, soccer, and ballet recitals or being the go-to house after school. This brought Don and Theresa much joy. Even though, in recent years, dementia had taken over, her loving heart and spirit was always present.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; daughter Denise Totland; sisters Iyleen Mellish, Mary Creekmore and Paula McCallum; and brothers Donald Brophy and James Brophy.
She is survived by her sister Ursula Brantley; daughter Mylisa Holland (Mark); five grandchildren, Jason Holland, Don Holland (Jill), Greg Holland (Brittnie), Nichole Petersen (Jason) and Kelsey Cross (Danny); eight great grandchildren, Elliana Petersen, Wyatt Petersen, Reese Holland, Quinn Holland, Teagan Holland, Everett Holland, Kamryn Cross and Callie Cross and many loving nieces and nephews.
We will forever love and miss this loving lady who always had a chuckle, smile, and wave for all. We know in our hearts that she is experiencing fullness of joy in joining her husband, Don, in heaven. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth, PO Box 52144, Phoenix, AZ 85072-9612. Arrangements made by Unger Funeral Chapel-Silverton.