Theodore Lee Roland FEB. 5, 1931 - NOV. 23, 2022
ONTARIO
Theodore Lee Roland FEB. 5, 1931 - NOV. 23, 2022
ONTARIO
Theodore Lee Roland, 91, of Ontario, Oregon passed away on November 23, 2022, at his home with loved ones at his side. Son of Ernest William Roland and Anna Elizabeth Gubsen Roland, Theodore was born February 5, 1931 in Pomana, California.
He was raised in California, The Ozarks in Missouri, and then Oregon where his family became farmers on the Oregon Slope. Theodore went to Pioneer School and eventually graduated from Ontario High School. He married Patty Lou Young on February 5, 1952, and continued living on the farm, where they raised two wonderful children Rodney and Diana.
On April 9, 1953, Theodore was drafted and served in the US Army. During his time in the Army, he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he served with his wife Patty. In 1955, Theodore and Patty moved back to Ontario, Oregon, where they continued farming and running a dairy. In 1962, Theodore and his family moved to Groveland, California, where he worked in a diversion tunnel. In 1963, a year later, Theodore moved back to Ontario to continue running the family farm and dairy. While still farming and running the dairy, he also worked at Boise Cascade for 5 years. Theodore loved his work as a dairy farmer and raising cattle. Him and Patty also loved to travel and went on various cruises. They both loved each other and enjoyed a happy life together for 70-plus years.
Theodore is survived by his wife Patty, son Rodney, daughter Diana, and son-in-law Steve Phillips. Theodore also had 2 grandchildren Justin and wife (Keeli), Heather, and husband (Mike Bruffett). He also had 3 great-grandchildren Ryker Phillips, Brayden Johnson and Evanjelynn Bruffett. Theodore was proceeded in death by his parents (Ernie and Anna Elizabeth Gubser Roland) and siblings Darrell, Cyril, Betty, and David.
A Viewing will be held on December 12, 2022, at 10:00 am with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho, with a dinner to follow.
A livestream of the service will be available at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.