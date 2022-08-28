Thelma Ruth Martin, age 96, peacefully passed away with family by her side on August 23, 2022.
Ruth was born July 3, 1926, in Casper, Wyoming to John and Edith Semmens. She had one sister, Doris and one brother, Horace.
While growing up, Ruth spent years in Aruba where her father worked for The Standard Oil Company. She went thru the 9th grade in Aruba. When her father was killed in an auto accident while on vacation in the U.S., her mother and Ruth never returned to Aruba. She finished High School in Denver, Colorado.
She married William H. Hahl on February 14, 1946, in Denver. They had one son, William John. She was widowed on April 21, 1950. She moved to Adrian, Oregon to work for her sister and husband at their Locker Plant. While working there, she met the love of her life, Cal, who worked for his brother, Gayle, right across the street.
They married in 1952. After they married, they moved to the Owyhee Junction and spent 63 years together. They raised 5 kids at the Junction and built and owned Owyhee Steel Fabricators. They also built a 65' ocean going sailboat named the CalRu. She is a longtime member of the Owyhee Community Church.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents, two loving husbands, both siblings and many friends.
Survivors include her five children, Bill (Trudy) Prineville, Oregon; Linda McMullen (Ervin) Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; Bob (Robin) Adrian, Oregon; Rebecca Martin Boise, Idaho; and Alex Cierley (Natalie) Birchwood, Tennessee.
She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many other friends and family.
Ruth loved all of her family very much and prayed for all of them every day.
Ruth's Funeral Service will be held September 14, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Owyhee Community Church, 871 Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, Oregon. Followed by interment at the Owyhee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Owyhee Community Church, c/o Tom and Sandra Witcraft, 2851 Fairview Drive, Nyssa, Oregon 97913.