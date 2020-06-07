Terry Neil Baskett
Dec. 23, 1953 - June 1, 2020
PAYETTE
Terry Neil Baskett, of Payette, Idaho, passed away at home on June 1, 2020, at the age of 66. Terry was born at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, Oregon, on December 23, 1953 to Herschel Neil Baskett and his wife Ruth Evon Gray.
Aside from a short time living in American Falls, Idaho as a very young child, he was raised in, and lived in Payette for the remainder of his life. Terry graduated from Payette High School in 1972, and immediately afterward began working for Champion Homebuilders, rapidly working up to the position of Maintenance Manager, a career that he proudly held until the time of his death. On December 13, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Gail Suzanne Herman, in Payette. On October 21, 1983, he welcomed his first and only child, Sean, into the world.
All his life, Terry exemplified the concept of a true, dedicated outdoorsman. From his earliest childhood to his last days, he was an avid sportsman. His passion for hunting, fishing, camping, or just being out in the woods was always a major part of his life. Terry also spent many years volunteering as a Hunter’s Safety Instructor for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, as he was always eager to share his love of the outdoors with as many people as possible. He also particularly enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATV’s, an activity that he frequently shared with many family members and friends over decades past. Terry was an extremely accomplished mechanic, builder, woodworker, welder/metal fabricator, machinist, gunsmith, and licensed water operator; all skills that were valuable to his many family, friends, acquaintances, co-workers, and employers. He was also a self-professed classic western movie buff, especially those of his lifelong favorite actor, John Wayne.
Terry is survived by his wife, Gail Baskett (nee Herman); his brother, Greg Baskett and family; his sister, Pamela Baskett and family; his son, Sean Baskett; and his two grandchildren, Liam and Zoe Baskett; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10th at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Terry’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
