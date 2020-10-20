Terry Edmondson, Jr.
Dec. 15, 1978 — Oct. 7, 2020
ONTARIO
Terry Edmondson, Jr., 41, formerly of Halfway, Oregon died at his home in Ontario, Oregon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Terry Gene Edmondson Jr. was born on December 15, 1978 to Terry and Kathy Edmondson in Baker, Oregon. His early years were in Halfway, Oregon. The family then moved to Boise, Idaho and he attended Collister Elementary School, Hillside Jr. High School, Capital High School and Ontario High School.
He met Tonya Jones, at Albertsons while working and they were married on June 21, 2003 and had two boys, Brad and Terry III. They later divorced. He was introduced to Heather Leigh-Rose Johnson through his brother Chris. They were married on March 1, 2013 and had a daughter Emma Rose.
Terry worked as a driller for Bob Jones Drilling and was also a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. His favorite color was purple, he enjoyed the fall of the year and his four legged companion “Maggie”.
His sister shared “ He was mischievous as hell, full of life and laughter, and held an incredible amount of love and kindness for everyone in his heart. He was smart and so very funny, and tons of fun to be around. He had an infectious smile that just lit up the room. He was an unexpected and utterly beloved son, and the baby of the family. He was a father who loved his own babies fiercely. He was the fun uncle Terry who all of the kids loved to hang out with. He was a loyal friend who never stopped loving those whom he held close. He was my pain in the butt little brother, always into my stuff, pestering me endlessly to take him and his buddies somewhere, sneaking up behind me to scare me because he knew how mad it would make me. He was my hunting buddy, the only one who I ever laughed my way through the mountains with, and yet somehow still managed to fill my tag. He was my fishing buddy. I never laughed so hard (while he cussed...) as when I caught every fish on the stringer but one.”
Terry learned to play the game of golf with his Grandpa Frank. He always enjoyed fishing or hunting with family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his Dad. Terry would most like to be remembered for how much he loved his children and family. And no one had a bigger heart than Terry.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Katherine Umberger, Gene and Shirley Edmondson.
Terry is survived by his wife Heather Leigh-Rose; children Brad James Edmondson, Terry Gene Edmondson III and Emma Rose Katherine Edmondson; parents Terry Sr. and Kathy Edmondson; brother Christopher Michael Edmondson; sister Belinda Faye Edmondson; many nieces and nephews.
Terry had shared back in 2017 — “ I sure wish I could go back to this time and place! I would do so many things different!” and a song that struck a note in his heart was “whiskey and you.” Terry struggled, he was knocked down, he got up, he worked hard and loved harder. Terry will always hold a special place in our hearts, our hearts are broken, and we will miss him more than there are words.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Terry may do so to “Hunt of a Lifetime” through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneral