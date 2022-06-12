Tammy Rae Blanchard passed away on May 13th 2022 of natural causes in her home at Nyssa, OR. She was born on October, 4th 1961 in Colfax, WA and was one of three children to Patty and Ed Nelson. After years in the Colfax area they moved to Baker City, OR where Tammy excelled in sports such as Basketball, Volleyball, and Tennis. Tammy was also gifted in academics, social aspects, and leadership roles. Growing up she enjoyed being on the family wheat farm, raising horses and taking care of her animals. After graduating from high school, she received her Bachelors in Education from Easter Oregon University and later received her Masters in Education from Northwest Nazarene University. During her extensive education, Tammy excelled in school and focused on literature and writing. Over the past 25 years she has taught at the high school level in multiple districts in the Malheur area. During her time at Eastern Oregon University she met the love of her life Kent Blanchard. Tammy and Kent married in 1984 in Baker City, OR. Together they had three children, Patrick, Alec, and Camryn, which they raised in Nyssa, OR. Throughout the children’s high school careers, both Tammy & Kent were highly supportive of their son’s activities — always attending sports and other extracurricular events. Tammy was family oriented and loved cooking meals for her loved ones and hosting family gatherings. One of her greatest passions was the yearly summer vacation trip to the family cabin at Twin Lakes in Washington. Tammy would spend time at the lake, fishing, boating, playing cards, and cracking jokes. During her free time, Tammy’s hobbies included reading, writing, collecting Cheshire cat figurines, playing card games, hanging with her two dogs, attending music events, and spending time with Aurora, her granddaughter. There will be a blessing at Saint Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church in Nyssa, OR on July, 9th 2022 at 10:00am. Tammy is survived by her husband Kent, sons; Patrick, Alec, Camryn, mother Patty, siblings; Denise, Randy, granddaughter Aurora, and other extended family.
