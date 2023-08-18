Suzanne Margaret DavisSEPT. 14, 1950 - JAN. 7, 2023
FRUITLAND
On January 7, 2023, at 5:20 pm in Jonesboro, Arkansas Suzanne Margaret Davis (Sue or Suzzie) left this earth to join our Heavenly Father. She was diagnosed with Lung Cancer in 2020. Facing her foe with grace, courage, and dignity, she spent the last year of her life battling this implacable disease. In June 2022 Sue picked up everything and made the move to Arkansas with her daughter and granddaughters. In November 2022 she found out her cancer spread to her brain; she started Steroids that caused phenomena that took her life.
Sue was born in Great Falls, Montana on September 14, 1950, to Donald and Evelyn Hay. Sue lived most of her adult life in the Fruitland-Payette, Idaho area. Sue (G’ma) enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, she made so many amazing memories that will be cherished by us all. Every year she prepared for the summer camping trip that provided not only family memories but survival skills that are lost to the youth these days.
While the grandkids spend the summers in Idaho with Grandpa and Grandma, G’ma singed them up for swimming lessons teaching them lifesaving skills while having fun doing it. Sue was spicy and very protective of her loved ones.
Sue was preceded in death by her father Donald, her mother Evelyn, and her sister Theresa. She is survived by her siblings Dennis (Connie) Hay and Pam (Keith) Magnuson, her children Shelli, Juli (Scott), and Anson (Rachel), her grand babies Justin (Bekah), Jerica, Audrianna, Kiara, Sierra, Taylor, Bryson, Eastyn, Roena, and great-grand baby Crew. Sue knew the value of prayers and she loved the Lord and now even in our grief, we get a warm feeling knowing we will reunite in Heaven.
Come attend Sue’s Celebration of Life at the Senior Payette Citizens Center, 137 N. Main Street, Payette, ID 83661 on September 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm.
Please bring your favorite dish to share with everyone.
